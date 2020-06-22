CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.14% of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock opened at $10.26 on Monday. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $155.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.70 million. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.70%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

CIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from $23.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.70.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

