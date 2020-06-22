CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,303 Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,303 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 92.6% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 30.7% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $172.64 on Monday. Atlassian Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $191.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of -198.43, a P/E/G ratio of 60.23 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.20.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $411.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEAM. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.06.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

