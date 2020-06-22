CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 2,115 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

NWL opened at $15.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.11. Newell Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $20.99.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

