CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,447,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,346 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 61.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,375,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854,770 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,888,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 168.4% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,839,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,780,000. 23.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock opened at $9.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.88. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $16.25.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.36). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra cut their price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.89.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

