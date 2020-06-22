CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 277.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,894 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,755,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,194,000 after buying an additional 150,727 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,029,000 after buying an additional 43,130 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 60,911 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,606,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,880,000 after buying an additional 42,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 267.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 109,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 79,943 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BERY shares. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.92.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $44.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.47. Berry Global Group Inc has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $55.26.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

