CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 420.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,322 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.26% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWW. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,152,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $33.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average of $37.78. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $48.19.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

