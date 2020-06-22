CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $1.44 Million in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 59,349 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 775.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 144,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 127,966 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 26,318.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 102,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 101,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cna Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Cna Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 99,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.80 per share, with a total value of $3,259,237.60. Insiders have purchased 564,430 shares of company stock valued at $17,946,911 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CNA opened at $32.55 on Monday. Cna Financial Corp has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $51.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.80.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 5.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cna Financial Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This is a boost from Cna Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Cna Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.23%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

