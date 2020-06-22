CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 62.9% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 240,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,757,000 after buying an additional 92,922 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,193,000 after purchasing an additional 90,682 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,205,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,093,000. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 114.6% in the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter.

VDC opened at $151.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.96. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $120.70 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

