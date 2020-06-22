CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 10,909 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,353 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,960 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $52.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average of $60.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.97. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $95.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.89%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EOG. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $118.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.17.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

