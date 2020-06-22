CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 15,116 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 82.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,116 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $515.90 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.13.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 5,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $3,030,860.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,186,364.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total value of $8,166,738.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,228,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,150 shares of company stock valued at $15,895,723 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock opened at $536.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $125.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.89, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $549.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $520.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.56.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

