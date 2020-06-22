CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 1,943 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 126,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 76,276 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,829,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 344,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,056 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 1st quarter valued at about $815,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 129,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 33,200 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TAP shares. ValuEngine cut Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $38.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Brewing Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

