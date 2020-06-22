CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 498,808 Shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 72.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 185,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 498,808 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Osisko gold royalties were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Osisko gold royalties by 113.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Osisko gold royalties in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Osisko gold royalties in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OR opened at $9.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Osisko gold royalties Ltd has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $13.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Osisko gold royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 64.59%. The business had revenue of $39.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.25 million. On average, analysts predict that Osisko gold royalties Ltd will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko gold royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Osisko gold royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

