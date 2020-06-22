CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 505 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Garmin by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 1,530.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 46.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Colliers Secur. raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

GRMN opened at $98.34 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $105.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.80 and a 200-day moving average of $89.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $856.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.65 million. Garmin had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.83%.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $121,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

