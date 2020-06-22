City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.06 Million

Brokerages expect that City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) will report $39.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.72 million. City Office REIT reported sales of $41.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year sales of $156.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $154.74 million to $158.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $161.89 million, with estimates ranging from $154.91 million to $169.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.27). City Office REIT had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $40.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.35 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $9.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.04. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.81 million, a P/E ratio of -110.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

In other City Office REIT news, CEO James Thomas Farrar purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $107,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 299,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,038.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 17,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 8,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

