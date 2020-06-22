Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,960,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the May 31st total of 81,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.72.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hayden Royal LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 33,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,559 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 56,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,983,804 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $102,583,000 after purchasing an additional 77,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $39.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

