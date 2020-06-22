Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 10,687 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MaxLinear by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MXL has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on MaxLinear from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

In other MaxLinear news, VP Madhukar Reddy sold 25,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $409,941.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 365,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,411.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 32,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $520,835.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,275.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,431 shares of company stock worth $2,556,935 in the last ninety days. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MXL stock opened at $19.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $26.20.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.