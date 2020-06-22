Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 11,952 Shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 93.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,952 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 83.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,926,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,956,000 after acquiring an additional 876,809 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Century Communities by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,354,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,653,000 after purchasing an additional 429,726 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth $5,537,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 518,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 221,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,004,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,484,000 after purchasing an additional 169,366 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $2,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,056,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Messenger sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,118,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,688 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,035.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CCS. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Century Communities from $15.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered Century Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Century Communities stock opened at $29.94 on Monday. Century Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $997.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $602.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.90 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Century Communities Inc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

See Also: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.