Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 2,794 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 9,163,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,905,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,968,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,667,000 after purchasing an additional 400,120 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $116,085,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.1% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,065,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,147,000 after buying an additional 70,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

WWE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $45.21 on Monday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $78.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 1.45.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.28% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.47%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,500,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley Blum sold 16,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $741,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,613 shares of company stock worth $3,260,094. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

