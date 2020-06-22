Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 29,635 Shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,635 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 174,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 31,031 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 168,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 120,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,430,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,292,000 after purchasing an additional 608,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,126,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 531,544 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GNW shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $2.68 on Monday. Genworth Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

