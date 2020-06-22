Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 5,115 Shares of National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.05% of National Bank worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in National Bank by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,100,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,301,000 after buying an additional 47,522 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in National Bank by 8.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 620,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,818,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Bank by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 542,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,961,000 after purchasing an additional 89,299 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 16,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in National Bank by 70.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $26.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $823.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.80. National Bank Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $37.97.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $75.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. National Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

NBHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

In related news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 50,000 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,339,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

