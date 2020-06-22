Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 5,869 Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.05% of Raven Industries worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Raven Industries by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Raven Industries by 31,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Raven Industries by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RAVN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Raven Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Raven Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Jason M. Andringa purchased 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $63,505.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RAVN opened at $21.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $752.53 million, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.37. Raven Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average of $27.13.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The conglomerate reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

