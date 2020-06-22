Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Holdings in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,270,000 after acquiring an additional 24,715 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $41.77 on Monday. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $71.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.65. The company has a market capitalization of $803.36 million, a PE ratio of 101.88 and a beta of 1.98.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $43.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.65 million. On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 39,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $2,221,233.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,124,648.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $110,115.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,104.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,881 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,016. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TCMD. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

