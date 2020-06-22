Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Position in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,344 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,895,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,583,000 after buying an additional 397,256 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,801 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 100.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 167,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 83,660 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 30.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 138,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 25,384 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.32 per share, with a total value of $27,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FBC shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $28.64 on Monday. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average is $30.56. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.72.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.