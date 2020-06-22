Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 2,608 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 10,715 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 44.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 17,028 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $352,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $1,448,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 35,964 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WERN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

In related news, Chairman Clarence L. Werner sold 14,130,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $579,351,443.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $146,361.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,141,411 shares of company stock valued at $579,823,515. 36.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WERN opened at $42.15 on Monday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.71 and a 12 month high of $46.95. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average of $38.01.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $592.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.07 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

