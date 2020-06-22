Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 2,759 Shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.05% of Neenah worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Neenah in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neenah by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neenah during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on NP shares. Sidoti downgraded Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Neenah to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neenah currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NP stock opened at $49.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.10. Neenah Inc has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $77.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. Neenah had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neenah Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

In other news, CFO Paul F. Desantis bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.63 per share, with a total value of $297,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,571.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

