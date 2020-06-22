Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 3,784 Shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 4.1% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Trustmark by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trustmark news, Director Richard H. Puckett purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,339.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $24.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Trustmark Corp has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $36.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trustmark Corp will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

