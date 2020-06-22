Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 3,878 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter worth $37,564,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,267,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 2,706.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 821,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 791,809 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 18.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,786,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,992,000 after buying an additional 280,267 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 659,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,885,000 after buying an additional 277,325 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $24.92 on Monday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $29.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,246.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.10.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.13 million. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTCT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on NetScout Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NetScout Systems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. NetScout Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $155,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 11,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $283,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,703.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

