Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 5,044 Shares of Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 48.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Scholastic by 114.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Scholastic during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scholastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Scholastic stock opened at $30.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Scholastic Corp has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.04. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $373.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.10 million. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scholastic Corp will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

