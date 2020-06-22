Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 5,778 Shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,952 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 420.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 22,642 shares during the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRN opened at $21.88 on Monday. Trinity Industries Inc has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $24.64. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $615.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.73 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Trinity Industries Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

TRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

