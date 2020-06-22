Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stake in Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cardtronics were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Cardtronics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cardtronics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cardtronics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 108,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Cardtronics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Cardtronics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CATM shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Cardtronics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Cardtronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

In other news, CAO Paul A. Gullo acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.13 per share, for a total transaction of $27,643.00. Also, Director Rahul Gupta acquired 3,500 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.77 per share, with a total value of $86,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 20,100 shares of company stock valued at $408,618 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATM opened at $23.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.66. Cardtronics PLC has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $47.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.62.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.44 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardtronics PLC will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.