Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Holdings in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $42.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.74. Aaron’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Aaron’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Aaron’s from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $26.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Aaron’s from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Aaron’s Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

