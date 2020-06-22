Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Position in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Xperi were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Xperi by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,057,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,070,000 after buying an additional 368,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,589,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,116,000 after acquiring an additional 36,236 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xperi during the first quarter worth about $16,474,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Xperi during the fourth quarter worth about $21,289,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Xperi by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,738,000 after purchasing an additional 33,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XPER shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine cut Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Xperi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Xperi in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

NASDAQ XPER opened at $13.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.96. The company has a market capitalization of $671.04 million, a P/E ratio of -35.89 and a beta of 0.41. Xperi Corp has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Xperi’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

