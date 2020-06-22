Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $346,000 Position in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Ingevity by 9.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 388.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 306,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 243,883 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Ingevity by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 111,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGVT stock opened at $51.50 on Monday. Ingevity Corp has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $108.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $288.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.61 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 45.48%. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Corp will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NGVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Ingevity from $112.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ingevity from $111.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

