Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $347,000 Position in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,191,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in The GEO Group by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in The GEO Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group stock opened at $11.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The GEO Group Inc has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $23.99.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other news, CEO George C. Zoley bought 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $50,294.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,517,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George C. Zoley bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.24 per share, with a total value of $1,686,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,910,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

