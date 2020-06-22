Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $350,000 Position in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cabot were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBT. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 23.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 469,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after buying an additional 88,107 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 71.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,094,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 147.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 25,731 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBT opened at $37.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.76. Cabot Corp has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $50.58.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.33 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cabot Corp will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CBT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cabot from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Cabot from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

