Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $357,000 Holdings in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.05% of Granite Construction worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Granite Construction by 1,274.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 122,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 113,687 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,179,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,645,000 after acquiring an additional 135,962 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Granite Construction by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,265,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after buying an additional 975,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,890,000 after buying an additional 45,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 23,159 shares during the last quarter.

GVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Granite Construction from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Granite Construction has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $19.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average is $20.99. Granite Construction Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

