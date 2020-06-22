Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $378,000 Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.05% of Benchmark Electronics worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 140,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 25,161 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 692,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,842,000 after acquiring an additional 217,800 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 2.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 59.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $152,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,903. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BHE opened at $20.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.58. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $37.36. The stock has a market cap of $753.44 million, a PE ratio of 60.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $515.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BHE shares. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

