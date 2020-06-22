Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $378,000 Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 10.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,619,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,703,000 after buying an additional 354,307 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ryder System by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,631,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in Ryder System by 9.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,625,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,984,000 after acquiring an additional 138,365 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 35.7% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,496,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,573,000 after purchasing an additional 393,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,469,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,807,000 after buying an additional 222,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

NYSE:R opened at $37.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 2.03. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $60.55.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.53). Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.16%.

In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith sold 2,193 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $75,000.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 1,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $49,172.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,755 shares of company stock valued at $259,223 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on R shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research cut Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Ryder System from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.57.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

See Also: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.