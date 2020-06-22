Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $389,000 Stock Position in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in US Ecology by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,416,000 after acquiring an additional 34,627 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 218,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,668,000 after purchasing an additional 23,638 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 10.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 734,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,316,000 after buying an additional 69,654 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in US Ecology by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,228,000 after buying an additional 26,955 shares in the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other US Ecology news, Director Katina Dorton purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.67 per share, with a total value of $37,037.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,036.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $34.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average is $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. US Ecology Inc has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $67.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.93.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $240.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.41 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 34.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that US Ecology Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ECOL. BidaskClub upgraded US Ecology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of US Ecology from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of US Ecology from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of US Ecology from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

