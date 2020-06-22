Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 373.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 34.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period.

Shares of GPI opened at $64.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $110.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.79.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Group 1 Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.68.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

