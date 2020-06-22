Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 41.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,809,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $196,600,000 after buying an additional 2,011,292 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,611,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $641,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,728 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 25.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 693,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after acquiring an additional 141,513 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,991,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,453,000 after buying an additional 103,921 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $53.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $17.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $34.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.79. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.77%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

