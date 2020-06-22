Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Position in Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $145,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CYTK opened at $23.47 on Monday. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.30.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 592.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CYTK. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $71,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 6,907 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $158,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,818. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,948 shares of company stock worth $1,913,233. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

