Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $382,000 in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 35,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRDO. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,086,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,533,000 after purchasing an additional 287,532 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth $40,232,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 13.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after buying an additional 382,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at about $24,107,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $15.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.34.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

PRDO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Perdoceo Education from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $637,995.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 5,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $81,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,535.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,322 shares of company stock worth $733,729. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

