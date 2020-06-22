Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $385,000 in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CIT Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,272,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,047,000 after buying an additional 1,152,140 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,530,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,834 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,526,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,538,000 after acquiring an additional 68,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,706,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,980,000 after purchasing an additional 831,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its holdings in CIT Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 3,214,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,665,000 after purchasing an additional 257,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIT opened at $22.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.88. CIT Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $53.40.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($3.26). CIT Group had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CIT shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CIT Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut CIT Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

