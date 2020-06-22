Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 13,451 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,451 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.05% of Ferro worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,229,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,505,000 after acquiring an additional 25,593 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Ferro by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 244,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Ferro by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 631,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 375,430 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ferro by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 35.8% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 219,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 57,900 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferro alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on FOE. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Ferro from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Shares of NYSE FOE opened at $11.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $946.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.11, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Ferro Co. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $16.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $252.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.34 million. Ferro had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.