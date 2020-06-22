Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 1,442 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBSS. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the first quarter valued at about $3,905,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 402.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 60,872 shares in the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,563,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 1st quarter worth approximately $876,000. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sidoti lowered John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $82.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $949.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.31. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.35 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $211.62 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 22.95%.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, Director Daniel M. Wright sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $110,851.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,407.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

