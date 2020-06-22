Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 3,492 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 844.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in United Fire Group during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 61.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of United Fire Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on United Fire Group from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub lowered United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on United Fire Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In other news, Director Mary K. Quass sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $66,811.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,809 shares in the company, valued at $509,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFCS stock opened at $27.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average is $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.05. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $53.68.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $271.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.30 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -122.22%.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

