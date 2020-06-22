Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 7,582 Shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KAR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,137,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,285 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,619,000. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 104.9% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,312,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,749,000 after buying an additional 1,183,736 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,646,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,765 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,904,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,987 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $15.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $28.61.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $645.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.59 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KAR shares. Guggenheim raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

