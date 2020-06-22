Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 9,627 Shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,627 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Chemours were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Chemours by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,194,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,794,000 after buying an additional 500,177 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Chemours by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 25,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Chemours by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 31,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,931,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours stock opened at $15.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. Chemours Co has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $25.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.76 and a beta of 2.43.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 56.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chemours Co will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chemours from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra lowered their target price on Chemours from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Chemours from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chemours from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

In related news, COO Mark Newman acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 132,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,837.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemours Co (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.