Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Position in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in World Fuel Services during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 878,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,131,000 after acquiring an additional 43,816 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 265,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 60,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 112,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $26.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. World Fuel Services Corp has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. World Fuel Services’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that World Fuel Services Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Fuel Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 16th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 14.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

